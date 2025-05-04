Zimbabwe Returns to England for Historic Test Match
Zimbabwe announces a 15-member squad, including Sikandar Raza, for their first Test match in England since 2003. Adjustments to the team come after facing Bangladesh. Coach Justin Sammons emphasizes confidence and performance against England, while Vincent Masekesa is replaced by Newman Nyamhuri for extra pace.
- Country:
- Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe has unveiled a 15-member squad for an upcoming historic Test match against England at Trent Bridge, marking their first Test on English soil in two decades. Amidst the excitement, the return of star all-rounder Sikandar Raza highlights the strong lineup selected for this significant encounter, starting on May 22.
After a challenging series against Bangladesh, Zimbabwe has made three changes, notably reinstating Clive Madande as the backup wicketkeeper following his recovery from injury. Jonathan Campbell steps aside to welcome Raza, while the squad opts for extra pace, bringing in Newman Nyamhuri in place of leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa, who impressed in Bangladesh.
Head Coach Justin Sammons expressed confidence in his squad's ability to compete against England, a dominant force in cricket. "I really want to see the guys walking out there believing that they belong," Sammons stated, looking forward to the challenge. Following the England Test, Zimbabwe will continue their fierce campaign against South Africa in a warm-up match starting June 3, as both sides prepare for further international contests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Condemns Killing of Hindu Leader Amid Growing Violence in Bangladesh
Congress Condemns Murder: Calls for Action Against Anti-Hindu Violence in Bangladesh
India Condemns Targeted Killing of Hindu Leader in Bangladesh
Bangladesh Aims for Gender Balance in Parliament
Bangladesh Secures ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Spot Amid West Indies' Heartbreak