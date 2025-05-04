Left Menu

Sri Lanka Triumphs Over India in Thrilling Women's Tri-Series Match

Sri Lanka defeated India by three wickets in the women's tri-series, with the team successfully chasing a target of 275 set by India. Key performances included Richa Ghosh's 58 for India and Nilakshika Silva's 56 for Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

On Sunday, Sri Lanka clinched a nail-biting victory against India by three wickets in the women's tri-series. Batting first, India posted a competitive 275 for 9, thanks to keeper-batter Richa Ghosh's outstanding 48-ball-58, alongside notable contributions from Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Sri Lanka, in response, reached the target in a dramatic finish in 49.1 overs. Senior off-spinner Sneh Rana claimed three wickets for India, yet the efforts of Nilakshika Silva, who led the chase with 56, powered the Sri Lankan triumph.

The match was marked by pivotal performances; from India's challenging total to Sri Lanka's strategic chase, highlighting the tight competition in this series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

