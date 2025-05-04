Sri Lanka Triumphs Over India in Thrilling Women's Tri-Series Match

On Sunday, Sri Lanka clinched a nail-biting victory against India by three wickets in the women's tri-series. Batting first, India posted a competitive 275 for 9, thanks to keeper-batter Richa Ghosh's outstanding 48-ball-58, alongside notable contributions from Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Sri Lanka, in response, reached the target in a dramatic finish in 49.1 overs. Senior off-spinner Sneh Rana claimed three wickets for India, yet the efforts of Nilakshika Silva, who led the chase with 56, powered the Sri Lankan triumph.

The match was marked by pivotal performances; from India's challenging total to Sri Lanka's strategic chase, highlighting the tight competition in this series.

(With inputs from agencies.)