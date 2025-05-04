Left Menu

Triumphant Finish: Indian Women's Hockey Wins Against Australia

The Indian Women's Hockey Team secured a 1-0 victory against Australia, ending their tour with a strong performance. Despite early challenges, a single goal from Navneet Kaur clinched the match. The win marked a comeback after previous defeats, showcasing India's resilience and strategic prowess on the field.

Updated: 04-05-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:21 IST
Team India. (Photo- Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Women's Hockey Team concluded their Australian tour on a victorious note, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory against the hosts in Perth on Sunday. The crucial match-winning goal was netted by Vice Captain Navneet Kaur in the 21st minute, according to Hockey India's official statement.

The game commenced with Australia asserting dominance, pressing India's defense and earning two penalty corners, both of which were skillfully averted by India's resilient defense. This set the stage for Navneet Kaur's field goal in the second quarter, giving India the lead. Despite a tense second half with goal opportunities for both sides, India maintained their defensive resolve.

Closing the match, Australia sought an equalizer, earning a pivotal penalty corner in the final quarter only to misfire, resulting in a well-deserved victory for the Indian side. Prior to this match, India faced defeats in earlier fixtures, including narrow losses to Australia's senior team and their A team. This win therefore marked a significant bounce back, reflecting on their steadfast approach throughout the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

