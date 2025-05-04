Left Menu

Vettori Supports Shami Amidst SRH-DC Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Daniel Vettori backs pacer Mohammed Shami's efforts amid a dip in form ahead of their crucial match against Delhi Capitals. With both teams vying for playoff positions, Shami strives to reclaim his consistent bowling performance from previous successful stints in the IPL.

Mohammed Shami. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori has clarified that there are no fitness concerns surrounding the out-of-form pacer Mohammed Shami ahead of their upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals. Vettori emphasized Shami's dedication to improving his performance in the nets.

Delhi Capitals currently sit in fifth place with ambitions to secure a playoff spot, boasting six wins and four losses. In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad struggles in ninth place with three wins from ten games. Addressing the media, Vettori acknowledged Shami's current struggles, referencing his previous successes story in the IPL, including a Purple Cap win two seasons ago.

The coach expressed confidence in Shami's ability to bounce back, highlighting the bowler's hard work. With four matches left, Vettori remains hopeful that Shami can turn his fortunes around and emphasize his impressive campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy. Shami's recent IPL statistics, however, paint a challenging picture, with six wickets in nine matches and a high economy rate.

