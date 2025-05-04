Punjab Kings Roar to Victory Over Lucknow Super Giants

In an exhilarating IPL showdown, Punjab Kings achieved a decisive 37-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants, climbing to the second position in the points table. The match, held on Sunday, witnessed Punjab's batsmen setting a formidable target.

Prabhsimran Singh delivered a striking performance with a 48-ball 91, forming a pivotal partnership of 78 runs with skipper Shreyas Iyer, who scored a commendable 45. Further contributions by Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, and Marcus Stoinis bolstered Punjab to an impressive 236 for five.

Lucknow's innings was anchored by Ayush Badoni, who valiantly scored 74 off 40 balls but found little support from his teammates. Punjab's bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh and Azmatullah Omarzai, effectively contained Lucknow to 199 for 7, marking LSG's sixth defeat in 11 matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)