Stewards Dismiss Red Bull's Protest at Miami Grand Prix

In the Miami Grand Prix, a Red Bull protest against George Russell's third-place finish for Mercedes was rejected by stewards. Red Bull's Max Verstappen had argued that Russell failed to slow down during a safety car period, but evidence showed Russell reduced his throttle under yellow flags.

Updated: 05-05-2025 07:17 IST
In a dramatic turn of events at the Miami Grand Prix, the Formula One stewards dismissed a protest by Red Bull concerning Mercedes' George Russell's third-place finish. The protest alleged that Russell did not slow sufficiently for the yellow flags during a virtual safety car period.

Despite starting from pole position, Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished fourth, trailing Russell by 2.312 seconds. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner cited detailed GPS data to argue that Russell did not meet regulations requiring a reduction in speed.

However, following a thorough review, stewards concluded that Russell had indeed lifted the throttle by approximately 25% under the caution, thus adhering to the rules. This decision leaves Verstappen off the podium, solidifying Russell's third-place standing behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

