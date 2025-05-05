Left Menu

River Plate's Commanding Win Secures Knockout Stage Spot

River Plate secured a spot in the knockout stage of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament after defeating Velez Sarsfield 4-1. Goals by Driussi, Colidio, Fernandez, and a penalty by Borja sealed their victory, placing them second in Group B to set up a clash with Barracas Central.

Updated: 05-05-2025 07:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

River Plate stormed into the knockout phase of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura with a resounding 4-1 triumph over Velez Sarsfield. The match at Mas Monumental saw River secure second place in Group B, trailing Rosario Central by just four points.

Sebastian Driussi opened the scoreline early, followed by a sensational solo effort from Facundo Colidio. Ignacio Fernandez added to the tally before Velez's Maher Carrizo pulled one back. Late in the game, Miguel Borja's penalty sealed the victory after Manuel Lanzini earned a foul.

River, now set to face Barracas Central in the last 16, maintained composure throughout, dampening Velex's hopes and securing their spot in the next round. Velez's setback leaves them out of the running for the tournament's later stages.

