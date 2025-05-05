Left Menu

Harry Kane Breaks the 'Curse' with Bundesliga Triumph

Harry Kane has secured his first career title with Bayern Munich clinching the Bundesliga championship, ending a series of near-misses in his illustrious career. Freiburg's draw against Bayer Leverkusen helped seal Bayern's victory, bringing jubilation to Kane and his teammates following a long-awaited triumph.

Updated: 05-05-2025 10:00 IST
Harry Kane, often dubbed as one of the world's premier forwards, celebrated his first major career title as Bayern Munich clinched the Bundesliga championship. The long-awaited victory came after Freiburg drew with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, ensuring Bayern's unassailable lead in the league standings.

The triumph marks a significant moment for Kane, who has frequently found himself on the losing side during crucial matches with Tottenham, Bayern, and England. His arrival at Bayern as a record signing in 2023 was initially marred by a season without trophies, but he has now ended this spell with a resounding win.

Fellow players and fans joined Kane in celebrating the much-desired championship, further cementing Bayern's legacy with their record-extending 34th German championship. The victory was celebrated with traditional revelries, as Bayern prepares to receive the Bundesliga trophy in their upcoming home match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

