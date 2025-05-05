Harry Kane, often dubbed as one of the world's premier forwards, celebrated his first major career title as Bayern Munich clinched the Bundesliga championship. The long-awaited victory came after Freiburg drew with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, ensuring Bayern's unassailable lead in the league standings.

The triumph marks a significant moment for Kane, who has frequently found himself on the losing side during crucial matches with Tottenham, Bayern, and England. His arrival at Bayern as a record signing in 2023 was initially marred by a season without trophies, but he has now ended this spell with a resounding win.

Fellow players and fans joined Kane in celebrating the much-desired championship, further cementing Bayern's legacy with their record-extending 34th German championship. The victory was celebrated with traditional revelries, as Bayern prepares to receive the Bundesliga trophy in their upcoming home match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

(With inputs from agencies.)