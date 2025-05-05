Thrilling Wins and Records: Highlights from the Sports World

The Kansas City Royals made headlines by setting a franchise record with seven home runs in a decisive 11-6 victory against the Baltimore Orioles. Maikel Garcia's powerful performance led the Royals to break the tie with back-to-back homers in a remarkable display of batting prowess.

In basketball, the Golden State Warriors clinched a 103-89 win over the Houston Rockets. Key players Buddy Hield and Stephen Curry drove the Warriors to victory, securing their spot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the next round. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers achieved a significant win over the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, with a standout performance from Andrew Nembhard.

Elsewhere, Oscar Piastri took the Miami Grand Prix, marking his third consecutive F1 victory, while Scottie Scheffler tied a PGA record in Texas. In a further update, Sidney Crosby will represent Canada at the IIHF World Championship, returning to the competition after eight years.

