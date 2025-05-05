Casper Ruud's Madrid Triumph: A Springboard to French Open Success

Norwegian tennis star Casper Ruud achieved his career's biggest victory by winning the Madrid Masters, signaling a promising outlook for the upcoming French Open. Ruud famously battled through a rib injury and a tenacious Jack Draper to secure a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win, becoming the first Norwegian to capture a Masters 1000 title.

The triumph marks the end of a string of six consecutive losses in significant finals for Ruud, including the 2022 French and U.S. Open confrontations along with the Roland Garros finale. With this significant win, Ruud climbs eight places in the rankings, returning to the top 10 just in time for the French Open starting May 25.

Ruud emphasized the importance of his mindset, asserting his strength as a clay court specialist and his readiness for the best-of-five sets. As he prepares for Roland Garros, Ruud will compete in the Italian Open, demonstrating his determination to capitalize on his current momentum through the clay season.

