Eric Monnin Defies Odds to Win 60th Congressional Cup
Swiss skipper Eric Monnin triumphed at the 60th Congressional Cup, defeating American Chris Poole in a thrilling 3–2 final. Monnin, in his 11th attempt, claimed his first victory, preventing Poole from securing a third consecutive title. Australia's Tapper claimed third place, marking significant progress for his team.
In a grip-tightening final at the 60th Congressional Cup, Swiss skipper Eric Monnin secured his maiden victory, outclassing former champion Chris Poole of the U.S. with a 3–2 scoreline. His triumph was achieved after 11 attempts, finally donning the prestigious crimson blazer of match sailing.
Monnin's victory disrupted Poole's bid to join the ranks of a select few skippers with three consecutive regatta wins. Despite Poole entering the finals with momentum from a semi-final sweep of Cole Tapper, Monnin and his veteran crew, including his wife Ute and brother Jean-Claude, held their ground and seized the title.
The championship boiled down to a dramatic winner-takes-all race, where Monnin overcame an early penalty, ultimately benefiting from a penalty on Poole. Australia's Cole Tapper rounded up the top three, as the Congressional Cup remains a cornerstone of the World Match Racing Tour since 1965.
