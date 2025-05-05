WAVES Summit Sparks Historic Gold for Indian Esports

The WAVES Summit, a beacon of innovation bridging technology and culture, witnessed a landmark moment for Indian esports as the nation secured its first-ever international gold medals. At the forefront were champions Danial 'DaNiAL' Patel and Tejaskumar Hasmukhbhai Bhoi, who dominated in eFootball and World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC3), respectively, at the debut WAVES Esports Championship (WESC). This prestigious international event was hosted by the Esports Federation of India at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre and saw participation from five countries.

In eFootball, DaNiAL faced challenges from top contenders such as Malaysia, Thailand, and Laos. He breezed through to the final stage, defeating Southiphone Singthong of Laos 5-3 and Thailand's Nathawat Satake 2-1, before securing a 2-0 victory over Malaysia's Mohamad Azrudin Bin Yaacob in a gripping Grand Finale. Meanwhile, Tejas excelled against competitors from Sri Lanka and Nepal, ultimately claiming his title in the WCC3.

Celebrating these achievements, ESFI President Vinod Tiwari credited India's Prime Minister for elevating the nation's esports realm internationally. He emphasized that DaNiAL and Tejas exemplified the composure and skills marking India's evolving esports landscape. With the championship closing amidst the Creatosphere Awards, the WAVES Summit reaffirmed its role in propelling India to new esports heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)