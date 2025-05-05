India's Rise and Fall in Latest ICC Rankings: From Dominance in ODIs to a Slide in Tests

The International Cricket Council (ICC) latest rankings showcase India's stronghold in white-ball formats, although they have slipped down to fourth in Tests. India's dominance continues in ODIs and T20Is, where they have successfully secured the top position amidst fierce competition.

In the ODI rankings, India has bolstered their lead through a successful campaign at the ICC Champions Trophy. Behind India, New Zealand has surpassed Australia, leaving the latter in third place. Sri Lanka's recent performances have lifted them to fourth, and Pakistan closes out the top five.

Test cricket sees Australia firmly at the top, closely followed by an improved England under Ben Stokes. India and South Africa drop to third and fourth, respectively, in the Test rankings. Meanwhile, Ireland and Afghanistan make strides as they work towards securing their places in the rankings table.

(With inputs from agencies.)