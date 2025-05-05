Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Legal Challenge Against Uber Moto Ad Dismissed

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bengaluru seeking an interim injunction against an allegedly disparaging YouTube advertisement by Uber Moto.

RCB argued that the ad, which features Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer Travis Head, disparages their trademark. However, the court decided that the advertisement does not warrant interference at this stage, underlining its context in a game characterized by sportsmanship.

The detailed order from the court is still awaited. RCB's counsel held that the ad unfairly uses a variant of its trademark, while Uber contended that humor is intrinsic to advertising. The ad has accumulated 1.3 million views on the platform.

