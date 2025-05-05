Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Legal Challenge Against Uber Moto Ad Dismissed

The Delhi High Court dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's plea for an interim injunction against a promotional Uber Moto ad featuring cricketer Travis Head. RCB claimed the ad disparaged its trademark. The court declined interference, citing the ad's context within sportsmanship. A detailed order is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bengaluru seeking an interim injunction against an allegedly disparaging YouTube advertisement by Uber Moto.

RCB argued that the ad, which features Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer Travis Head, disparages their trademark. However, the court decided that the advertisement does not warrant interference at this stage, underlining its context in a game characterized by sportsmanship.

The detailed order from the court is still awaited. RCB's counsel held that the ad unfairly uses a variant of its trademark, while Uber contended that humor is intrinsic to advertising. The ad has accumulated 1.3 million views on the platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

