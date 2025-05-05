Basketball Africa League and Dakar Launch Revitalized Court in Yoff, Senegal

In a powerful demonstration of sport-driven community development, the Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the City of Dakar have unveiled a newly-renovated basketball court in Yoff, Senegal. This initiative aims to provide a safe, accessible space for over 5,000 residents—particularly youth—to engage in basketball, acquire life skills, and strengthen social bonds.

A Symbol of Lasting Impact

The renovation of the Yoff basketball court is part of the BAL’s broader legacy program, which seeks to make a sustainable and positive impact in the communities where it operates. It also aligns with NBA Africa’s ambitious goal to construct or refurbish 1,000 basketball courts across the continent in the next ten years. This transformative infrastructure project is a cornerstone of the NBA and BAL’s long-term vision to leverage sports as a tool for empowerment, education, and social progress.

Unveiled during an official ceremony, the court was inaugurated by several high-ranking officials and stakeholders, including the Secretary General of the City of Dakar, Mouhamed Diop; Mayor of Yoff Community, Seydina Issa Laye Samb; NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi; and BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall. Their presence highlighted the significance of public-private partnerships in driving meaningful change.

A Day of Sport and Social Awareness

In celebration of the new court and in recognition of World Malaria Day, which was observed on April 25, BAL partnered with Speak Up Africa—a Dakar-based nonprofit focused on solving Africa’s sustainable development challenges—to host a basketball clinic and malaria awareness workshop.

Fifty boys and girls, all under the age of 16, participated in the event. These young athletes not only learned basketball fundamentals from BAL coaches but also engaged in an educational session on malaria prevention and testing. The initiative aimed to equip youth with the knowledge and resources to serve as health ambassadors within their communities, promoting behavioral change and public health awareness.

“This event symbolizes the BAL’s unwavering commitment to giving back to the communities that embrace us,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall. “We aim to inspire, empower, and elevate African youth through basketball, creating avenues for them to thrive both on and off the court.”

A Unified Vision for Dakar’s Future

Mouhamed Diop, Secretary General of the City of Dakar, echoed Fall’s sentiments. He expressed pride in collaborating with BAL on a project that not only encourages athleticism but also fosters educational and social development.

“The City of Dakar is proud to team up with the BAL for the realization of this project that brings hope and opportunities for our youth,” Diop said. “The inauguration of this court in Yoff symbolizes our ongoing commitment to sports and community development. This collaboration demonstrates our desire to create inclusive spaces where sport becomes a vector of education, social cohesion, and fulfilment for all Dakar residents.”

Tied to Continental Competition

The court unveiling coincided with the conclusion of the 2025 BAL Sahara Conference group phase, which wrapped up today at the Dakar Arena. The timing underscored the synergy between elite-level basketball and grassroots development, reinforcing the message that the game’s benefits should be felt across all levels of society.

As the BAL continues to expand its footprint across Africa, the newly renovated court in Yoff stands as a beacon of the league’s mission to nurture young talent, promote community engagement, and support health and education initiatives. Through sports, partnerships, and a shared commitment to Africa’s future, projects like this are reshaping the landscape of youth empowerment across the continent.