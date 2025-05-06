Stuani Strikes: Girona's Triumph Over Mallorca

Girona broke their 12-game winless streak in La Liga with a vital 1-0 win against Mallorca, mitigating their relegation concerns on Monday night.

The match's pivotal moment came when veteran striker Cristhian Stuani, a key player since his arrival in 2017, scored his 139th goal for the club by capitalizing on a rebound in the 10th minute.

The victory relieves pressure on Girona, placing them six points away from the relegation zone with four crucial games to go, whereas Mallorca remains ninth in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)