Stuani Strikes: Girona's Triumph Over Mallorca
Girona secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Mallorca, ending a 12-game winless streak in La Liga. Veteran striker Cristhian Stuani, a pivotal figure since 2017, scored the decisive goal in the 10th minute. This win moves Girona six points clear of relegation dangers with four matches left.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Girona | Updated: 06-05-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 08:58 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Girona broke their 12-game winless streak in La Liga with a vital 1-0 win against Mallorca, mitigating their relegation concerns on Monday night.
The match's pivotal moment came when veteran striker Cristhian Stuani, a key player since his arrival in 2017, scored his 139th goal for the club by capitalizing on a rebound in the 10th minute.
The victory relieves pressure on Girona, placing them six points away from the relegation zone with four crucial games to go, whereas Mallorca remains ninth in the standings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement