Left Menu

Stuani Strikes: Girona's Triumph Over Mallorca

Girona secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Mallorca, ending a 12-game winless streak in La Liga. Veteran striker Cristhian Stuani, a pivotal figure since 2017, scored the decisive goal in the 10th minute. This win moves Girona six points clear of relegation dangers with four matches left.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Girona | Updated: 06-05-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 08:58 IST
Stuani Strikes: Girona's Triumph Over Mallorca
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Girona broke their 12-game winless streak in La Liga with a vital 1-0 win against Mallorca, mitigating their relegation concerns on Monday night.

The match's pivotal moment came when veteran striker Cristhian Stuani, a key player since his arrival in 2017, scored his 139th goal for the club by capitalizing on a rebound in the 10th minute.

The victory relieves pressure on Girona, placing them six points away from the relegation zone with four crucial games to go, whereas Mallorca remains ninth in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025