Left Menu

AC Milan's Late Comeback Fuels Champions League Dream

AC Milan secured a 2-1 victory over Genoa with two quick goals, reigniting their hopes for a Champions League spot. Despite remaining ninth, they are six points behind the top four. With three matches left against Bologna, Roma, and Monza, every point is crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Genoa | Updated: 06-05-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 09:01 IST
AC Milan's Late Comeback Fuels Champions League Dream
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

AC Milan staged a dramatic comeback to secure a 2-1 victory against Genoa in Serie A on Monday, keeping their distant hopes for a Champions League qualification alive.

The match took a turn when Genoa's substitute Vitinha scored shortly after stepping onto the field, giving Genoa a 1-0 lead after 61 minutes. However, Milan responded swiftly. Rafael Leão equalized 15 minutes later with a powerful shot that deflected into the net, and just two minutes afterward, Genoa's captain Morten Frendrup inadvertently scored an own goal.

With this win, Milan closed the gap to six points behind the top four, although they remain in ninth place. With three rounds remaining against Bologna, Roma, and Monza, every point will prove critical in their quest. Meanwhile, Genoa has plummeted to 13th after their third straight defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025