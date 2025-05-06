AC Milan's Late Comeback Fuels Champions League Dream

AC Milan staged a dramatic comeback to secure a 2-1 victory against Genoa in Serie A on Monday, keeping their distant hopes for a Champions League qualification alive.

The match took a turn when Genoa's substitute Vitinha scored shortly after stepping onto the field, giving Genoa a 1-0 lead after 61 minutes. However, Milan responded swiftly. Rafael Leão equalized 15 minutes later with a powerful shot that deflected into the net, and just two minutes afterward, Genoa's captain Morten Frendrup inadvertently scored an own goal.

With this win, Milan closed the gap to six points behind the top four, although they remain in ninth place. With three rounds remaining against Bologna, Roma, and Monza, every point will prove critical in their quest. Meanwhile, Genoa has plummeted to 13th after their third straight defeat.

