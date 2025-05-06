Sri Lankan Batters Shine in ICC Women's ODI Rankings Boost

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the latest Women's ODI Rankings, bringing to light the remarkable advances achieved by Sri Lankan cricketers Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshika Silva. Their outstanding play in the ongoing tri-series against India and South Africa has resulted in substantial increases in their standings.

The tri-series, bustling with fervent competition, has witnessed exceptional performances across teams. Sri Lanka has stood out, clinching two victories out of their three matches. This spirited display has been pivotal, with Samarawickrama soaring nine places to secure 18th overall, and Silva jumping 18 spots to reach 25th, showcasing their batting prowess and teamwork.

Their recent triumph over India was particularly historic, marking Sri Lanka's first ODI win against the Asian cricket powerhouse since 2018. Both batters delivered half-centuries in this thrilling three-wicket victory, which resulted in significant upward movements on the ICC rankings.

Meanwhile, South African cricket holds its ground with Laura Wolvaardt maintaining the top spot as the number one ODI batter. Tazmin Brits, Wolvaardt's teammate, has climbed 12 places to claim the 40th position after an impressive century. The South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk and bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba have also enhanced their ranks following commendable performances.

Additionally, Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu has made her mark by advancing 14 places to 29th in the bowling rankings, and gaining on the all-rounder chart, underscoring the competitive edge promoted by this tri-series. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)