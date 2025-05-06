Left Menu

Mayank Choudhary Strikes Again: Double Gold Triumph at Khelo India

Rajasthan's Mayank Choudhary won his second gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games, securing victory in the boys 10m air pistol event. He was also part of the mixed team that triumphed earlier. In the girls' events, Maharashtra's Prachi Gaikwad clinched gold in the 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Updated: 06-05-2025 16:49 IST
Rajasthan's Mayank Choudhary clinched his second consecutive gold at the Khelo India Youth Games, emerging victorious in the boys 10m air pistol category on Tuesday. His stellar performance continued from the day before when he was part of the Rajasthan mixed team that secured the top position.

Choudhary displayed exceptional skill, shooting 239.2, comfortably outpacing Chandigarh's Dhairya Prashar, who secured silver with a score of 235.3. Madhya Pradesh's Yug Pratap Singh Rathore completed the podium, earning bronze with a score of 214.8.

In the girls' 50m rifle 3 positions event, Maharashtra's Prachi Gaikwad delivered an impressive performance, narrowly defeating Karnataka's Tilottama Sen. Prachi, who won bronze in the previous edition, improved her standing with a score of 458.4, inspired by Paris 2024 medallist Swapnil Kusale.

