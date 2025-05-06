Left Menu

Indian Chess Master Nihal Sarin Poised to Lead in Asian Championship

Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin is the favorite at the Asian Continental Chess Championship. He will compete against top players, including Murali Karthikeyan and Vantika Agrawal, for a spot in the World Chess Cup. Russian players will join the event under the FIDE flag, enhancing the competition.

Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin is set to shine as the favorite in the Asian Continental Chess Championship. The event, consisting of nine rounds, will serve as a battleground for Sarin, who is fighting for both the championship's top prize and a coveted place in the upcoming World Chess Cup to be held in New Delhi in October.

The tournament will feature 18 Indian Grandmasters, with the top 10 spots securing qualification for the World Chess Cup. Sarin, who recently emerged victorious at the Tashkent Open, is on the brink of achieving the prestigious 2700 ELO rating, just seven points away. However, he faces stiff competition from Asian giants such as Iran's Amin Tabatabai and Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Yakubboev.

Additionally, Indian talents like fourth-seeded Murali Karthikeyan and rising stars Leon Luke Mendonca and V Pranav are strong contenders for podium finishes. Former champions Surya Shekhar Ganguly and Abhijeet Gupta remain threats, while the women's event sees Vantika Agrawal leading the Indian challenge. The tournament also marks the first participation of Russian players under the FIDE flag, adding further intrigue to the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

