Tom Cleverley Ousted: Watford's Managerial Carousel Continues

Watford has parted ways with manager Tom Cleverley after a disappointing season in the Championship, having finished 14th with only five victories in 2025. Cleverley's departure marks the 10th managerial change in five years for the club, highlighting the ongoing instability within Watford's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:10 IST
Tom Cleverley (Photo: @WatfordFC/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Watford has terminated Tom Cleverley's contract following a lackluster season, securing only five wins in 2025 and placing 14th in the Championship. Cleverley, who stepped into the managerial role in March 2024, transitioned from an interim to a permanent position after leading the team to a single loss in seven games.

Despite a promising start, Watford's form deteriorated drastically, losing six out of nine matches from early January to mid-February 2025. This declining performance continued, leaving them four points adrift of playoff contention and ending the season 11 points behind the mark. Gian Luca Nani, Watford's Sporting Director, addressed Cleverley's exit on the club's website, acknowledging his contributions both as a coach and player, while emphasizing the need for fresh leadership.

Cleverley departs as the longest-serving manager since Javi Gracia's exit in 2019. Watford's managerial turnover remains a persistent issue, with 21 permanent managers appointed since 2012, only six of whom completed a full season. This constant reshuffling underscores a period of instability for the club as they aim to rebuild with a promising squad.

