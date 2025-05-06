Tom Cleverley Ousted: Watford's Managerial Carousel Continues

Watford has terminated Tom Cleverley's contract following a lackluster season, securing only five wins in 2025 and placing 14th in the Championship. Cleverley, who stepped into the managerial role in March 2024, transitioned from an interim to a permanent position after leading the team to a single loss in seven games.

Despite a promising start, Watford's form deteriorated drastically, losing six out of nine matches from early January to mid-February 2025. This declining performance continued, leaving them four points adrift of playoff contention and ending the season 11 points behind the mark. Gian Luca Nani, Watford's Sporting Director, addressed Cleverley's exit on the club's website, acknowledging his contributions both as a coach and player, while emphasizing the need for fresh leadership.

Cleverley departs as the longest-serving manager since Javi Gracia's exit in 2019. Watford's managerial turnover remains a persistent issue, with 21 permanent managers appointed since 2012, only six of whom completed a full season. This constant reshuffling underscores a period of instability for the club as they aim to rebuild with a promising squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)