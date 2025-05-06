Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Stands Firm on Kohli and Sharma Selection Amidst Speculation

Gautam Gambhir addressed speculation about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future in the Indian cricket team, emphasizing performance as the key criterion for selection. He reiterated that selection is not a coach's role, and cricketers should decide their own careers. Gambhir dismissed the significance of planned farewells.

New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:15 IST
Gautam Gambhir, the Indian cricket team's head coach, has spoken out amidst growing speculation regarding the future of seasoned players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Addressing rumors of Sharma's continuation as Test captain in England, Gambhir emphasized that team selection falls within the selectors' domain, not the coach's.

When pressed about the longevity of the duo's careers, Gambhir expressed support for their continued inclusion as long as performance dictates. With the upcoming Test series in England and potential participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, traditional farewell ceremonies aren't at the forefront of Gambhir's considerations.

Speaking at ABP News' 'India At 2047' Summit, Gambhir underscored the significance of the players' past contributions and opposed the notion of grand farewells. He argued that their contributions on the field speak for themselves and are valued above any ceremonial send-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

