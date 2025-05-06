Gujarat Titans Opt to Bowl First in Crucial IPL Clash Against Mumbai Indians

In a crucial encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl against the Mumbai Indians in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. With both teams vying for the top spot on the table, the stakes are incredibly high.

Mumbai Indians, after a slow start to the season, have found their rhythm and are on a six-match winning streak. Key players Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have excelled in taking wickets, while Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have shouldered the run-scoring responsibilities. Conversely, Gujarat Titans have been impressive but recently faced a slump, with just two wins in their last four games. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler have been reliable at the top, and Prasidh Krishna leads in wicket-taking this season.

For this high-voltage clash against the five-time champions, GT made a tactical change by replacing Washington Sundar with left-arm pacer Arshad Khan. Shubman Gill, after winning the toss, stated, "We will bowl first. I don't think the wicket will change much. We have one change, Arshad comes back for Sundar." Hardik Pandya, MI's captain, was unfazed by bowling second, emphasizing the need for discipline and execution of plans over the complete 20 overs.

