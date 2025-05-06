Left Menu

Siliguri Strikers Gears Up with Strong Women's Team for Bengal Pro T20 League

The Siliguri Strikers announces a strong female squad for Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2, featuring Marquee player Priyanka Bala. With a blend of experience and youth, the team aims to elevate their performance carrying North Bengal's pride. Matches occur from May 16 to June 4, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:00 IST
Siliguri Strikers Gears Up with Strong Women's Team for Bengal Pro T20 League
Siliguri Strikers squad. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Siliguri Strikers have fortified their women's team ahead of the upcoming Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2, having finalized their roster in the recent players' draft. Spearheading their efforts is Indian cricket sensation Priyanka Bala, retained as the marquee player for the squad.

Rishabh Bhatia, Director of Servotech Sports, expressed confidence in the team's approach, highlighting the blend of seasoned players and emerging talents. "We aim to reflect the spirit of North Bengal with a squad that is both flexible and competitive," Bhatia commented.

The draft, which attracted 188 hopefuls, saw 128 players selected, and the Strikers focused on enhancing their squad's depth with strategic choices in fast-bowling and spin all-rounders. Representing districts like Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the Strikers aim to build on their Season 1 foundation for superior performance this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025