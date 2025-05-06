Siliguri Strikers Gears Up with Strong Women's Team for Bengal Pro T20 League

The Siliguri Strikers have fortified their women's team ahead of the upcoming Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2, having finalized their roster in the recent players' draft. Spearheading their efforts is Indian cricket sensation Priyanka Bala, retained as the marquee player for the squad.

Rishabh Bhatia, Director of Servotech Sports, expressed confidence in the team's approach, highlighting the blend of seasoned players and emerging talents. "We aim to reflect the spirit of North Bengal with a squad that is both flexible and competitive," Bhatia commented.

The draft, which attracted 188 hopefuls, saw 128 players selected, and the Strikers focused on enhancing their squad's depth with strategic choices in fast-bowling and spin all-rounders. Representing districts like Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the Strikers aim to build on their Season 1 foundation for superior performance this year.

