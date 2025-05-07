Left Menu

Cristiano Jr's Rising Star: A New Path in Portuguese Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has been called up to Portugal's under-15 squad for the first time. The 14-year-old forward, playing for Al-Nassr's youth team, will join a tournament in Croatia. His father, Cristiano Ronaldo, expressed pride, hinting at his son's promising international football career.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has achieved a significant milestone by being selected for the Portugal under-15 national team. The young forward, currently with Al-Nassr's youth squad in Saudi Arabia, will compete in an upcoming Croatian tournament against Japan, Greece, and England.

Ronaldo Jr's football journey mirrors that of his illustrious father, Cristiano Ronaldo, having previously played in the youth systems of prominent clubs such as Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United. Ronaldo Sr, who signed with Al-Nassr in 2022, took to social media to share his pride in his son's achievement.

Despite his eligibility to represent the United States or Spain, Ronaldo Jr's call-up to the Portuguese squad suggests he might be poised to follow in his father's footsteps on the international stage, further solidifying his potential to become a key figure in the world of football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

