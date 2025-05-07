Left Menu

Ronaldo Legacy Continues: Cristiano Jr's First Step on the International Stage

Cristiano Jr, son of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, has been called up to Portugal’s Under-15 squad. Currently training with Al-Nassr's youth academy, the 14-year-old forward is set to play internationally in Croatia. This marks the beginning of what could be an intriguing father-son succession in football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 02:27 IST
Ronaldo

In a move that could mark the start of football's next great father-son dynasty, Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr, has been called up to Portugal's Under-15 squad. The 14-year-old, who is currently honing his skills at Al-Nassr's youth academy in Saudi Arabia, will test his mettle internationally in a tournament in Croatia.

Cristiano Jr's debut will involve matches against Japan, Greece, and England, giving him a taste of international competition. The announcement was greeted with pride by his father, Portugal's captain and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who expressed his joy publicly on social media.

Having previously played with youth teams at stalwart clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United, Ronaldo Jr has already made headlines with his scoring prowess and viral goal celebrations. His recent call-up could foreshadow his future international allegiance with Portugal, continuing the legacy of his father's remarkable career.

