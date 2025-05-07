EA Forecasts Record-Breaking Profits Amid Videogame Rivalry Shifts

Electronic Arts (EA) is set to outperform Wall Street predictions for fiscal 2026 bookings, thanks to the anticipated success of its sports franchises and the new 'Battlefield' launch. The company's shares jumped over 6% in extended trading following the announcement.

This optimistic outlook signals the gaming industry's broader confidence, even amid macroeconomic challenges such as U.S. tariffs impacting consumer spending. EA CEO Andrew Wilson expressed confidence in the company's ability to execute a strong lineup, starting with the highly anticipated 'Battlefield' release this summer.

The delay of Take-Two Interactive's 'Grand Theft Auto VI' reduces competition, potentially opening opportunities for other publishers like EA. Analysts suggest that EA's established sports titles, such as 'FC' and 'Madden NFL', are likely to continue attracting players until 'GTA VI' makes its debut.

