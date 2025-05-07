Left Menu

Club Leon's World Cup Dream Dashed by FIFA Rule Breach

Mexico's Club Leon has been disqualified from the 2024 Club World Cup due to a breach of FIFA's ownership rules. Despite qualifying by winning the 2023 CONCACAF Champions Cup, their appeal was rejected. A playoff match will determine their replacement in the tournament's Group D.

Updated: 07-05-2025 04:05 IST
Mexico's Club Leon will not play in the 2024 Club World Cup after losing an appeal over their disqualification due to a breach of FIFA's ownership rules.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld FIFA's decision, which cited regulations on multi-club ownership not met by Club Leon and another Mexican team, Pachuca. While Pachuca remains in the tournament, Leon, who qualified by winning the 2023 CONCACAF Champions Cup, voiced disappointment and committed to regaining their place in future competitions.

The expanded 32-team Club World Cup, offering $1 billion in prize money, will take place in the United States from June 14 to July 13. FIFA has announced that Los Angeles FC and Club America will compete in a playoff to replace Leon in Group D.

