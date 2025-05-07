Left Menu

Inter Milan's Remarkable Victory: Champions League Final Awaits

After an intense battle against Barcelona, Inter Milan secured a spot in the Champions League final. The match was a thrilling rollercoaster with extra-time heroics from Davide Frattesi, leading to a 7-6 aggregate win. Inter will face either PSG or Arsenal in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Inter Milan triumphed in a dramatic Champions League semifinal against Barcelona, setting up a final match expectation. The Italian giants scored a 7-6 victory on aggregate after an intense game that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Standout performance from substitute Davide Frattesi, who scored the decisive goal in extra time, left Barcelona players disheartened and the San Siro crowd electrified. Celebrations erupted as Inter's players savored their hard-fought win.

Looking ahead, Inter's coach Simone Inzaghi praised his squad's performances, having bested top teams like Barcelona and Bayern Munich. With eyes on the final against either PSG or Arsenal, Inzaghi expressed confidence in his team's capability to compete at the highest level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

