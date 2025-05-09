Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV: The Sporting Pontiff and His Passion for Tennis and Soccer

Pope Leo XIV, the first American leader of the Catholic Church, is a sports enthusiast who enjoys tennis and supports AS Roma soccer club. Known for his affinity for the White Sox, he has been photographed riding horses in Peru, reflecting his active approach to life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 21:57 IST
Pope Leo XIV: The Sporting Pontiff and His Passion for Tennis and Soccer
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV, recently elected as the first American leader of the global Catholic Church, continues to make headlines not only for his religious commitments but also for his affinity for sports. At 69, he is an avid tennis player and a devoted supporter of the AS Roma soccer club.

Father Joseph Farrell, Vicar General of the Augustinians, recently shared that Pope Leo, also a fan of the Chicago White Sox, frequently visits for weekly tennis matches. Photographs have also captured him horseback riding in Peru, showcasing his adventurous spirit from years as a missionary.

AS Roma, the leading soccer club in Rome, celebrated the new papacy, expressing joy and wishing Pope Leo XIV a successful tenure after his election. His multifaceted interests highlight a dynamic and engaging leader at the helm of the Vatican.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025