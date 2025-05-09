Pope Leo XIV: The Sporting Pontiff and His Passion for Tennis and Soccer

Pope Leo XIV, recently elected as the first American leader of the global Catholic Church, continues to make headlines not only for his religious commitments but also for his affinity for sports. At 69, he is an avid tennis player and a devoted supporter of the AS Roma soccer club.

Father Joseph Farrell, Vicar General of the Augustinians, recently shared that Pope Leo, also a fan of the Chicago White Sox, frequently visits for weekly tennis matches. Photographs have also captured him horseback riding in Peru, showcasing his adventurous spirit from years as a missionary.

AS Roma, the leading soccer club in Rome, celebrated the new papacy, expressing joy and wishing Pope Leo XIV a successful tenure after his election. His multifaceted interests highlight a dynamic and engaging leader at the helm of the Vatican.

