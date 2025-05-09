Danny Meitei's Magical Hat-Trick Propels India to a Thrilling Victory

On Friday, India showcased an impressive footballing display as Danny Meitei's hat-trick guided the team to a commanding 8-0 victory over Sri Lanka in their SAFF U-19 Championship opener.

India dominated from the outset, with Danny Meitei scoring in the 26th, 31st, and 50th minutes. Prashan Jajo added two goals, while Md Arbash, Omang Dodum, and captain Singamayum Shami each netted one.

The lively home crowd witnessed India's midfield controlling the game's tempo, as the forwards consistently breached Sri Lanka's defense, culminating in a comprehensive triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)