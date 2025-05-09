Danny Meitei's Magical Hat-Trick Propels India to a Thrilling Victory
Danny Meitei's hat-trick led India to an emphatic 8-0 win over Sri Lanka in the SAFF U-19 Championship. Supporting goals came from Prashan Jajo, Md Arbash, Omang Dodum, and captain Singamayum Shami. The Indian team dominated throughout, showcasing skillful play and excellent teamwork, delighting the home crowd.
On Friday, India showcased an impressive footballing display as Danny Meitei's hat-trick guided the team to a commanding 8-0 victory over Sri Lanka in their SAFF U-19 Championship opener.
India dominated from the outset, with Danny Meitei scoring in the 26th, 31st, and 50th minutes. Prashan Jajo added two goals, while Md Arbash, Omang Dodum, and captain Singamayum Shami each netted one.
The lively home crowd witnessed India's midfield controlling the game's tempo, as the forwards consistently breached Sri Lanka's defense, culminating in a comprehensive triumph.
