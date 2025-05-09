Left Menu

PSL Postponed Amid Escalating Border Tensions

The Pakistan Super League's 10th edition is postponed due to escalating tensions at the India-Pakistan border. Initially set to relocate to the UAE, the PCB heeded Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif's advice to delay. Similarly, the IPL is suspended for a week amidst the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:59 IST
PSL Postponed Amid Escalating Border Tensions
Psl logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday evening that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been postponed due to worsening tensions at the India-Pakistan border. Previously, the PCB had intended to relocate the remaining eight matches to the UAE without specifying dates or venues.

The decision to defer the nation's top T20 tournament followed advice from Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif. According to a PCB statement, escalation along the Line of Control prompted the delay.

Simultaneously, the Indian Premier League (IPL) faces a one-week suspension amid rising tensions between the two nations. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said they will issue a new tournament schedule following consultations with the government and relevant stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025