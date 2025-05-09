PSL Postponed Amid Escalating Border Tensions

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday evening that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been postponed due to worsening tensions at the India-Pakistan border. Previously, the PCB had intended to relocate the remaining eight matches to the UAE without specifying dates or venues.

The decision to defer the nation's top T20 tournament followed advice from Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif. According to a PCB statement, escalation along the Line of Control prompted the delay.

Simultaneously, the Indian Premier League (IPL) faces a one-week suspension amid rising tensions between the two nations. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said they will issue a new tournament schedule following consultations with the government and relevant stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)