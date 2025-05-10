Unmasking the Silent Epidemic: Eating Disorders in the World of Sports

The UK is grappling with an eating disorder crisis, with charities warning that 1.25 million people are affected. Among them, athletes are particularly vulnerable, with the culture of competitive sports often masking serious health issues under the guise of dedication.

Disordered eating behaviors, from food restriction to binge eating, are normalized in many sports, driven by performance pressures and societal body ideals. Tragically, cases like bodybuilder Jodi Vance's death highlight the severe risks involved, while notable fighters like Paige VanZant have candidly shared their struggles.

Efforts to combat this include policy changes in MMA and gymnastics, focusing on athlete well-being and discouraging detrimental practices. The aim is to fundamentally shift sports culture to prioritize health and create safer environments where mental and physical well-being triumph over harmful ideals of bodily perfection.

(With inputs from agencies.)