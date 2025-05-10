Swiatek Stunned: Collins Upsets at Italian Open

Iga Swiatek, the defending champion and world number two, was unexpectedly defeated by American Danielle Collins at the Italian Open, marking a major upset in the tournament. The 6-1, 7-5 loss will result in a significant shift in Swiatek's ranking ahead of the French Open.

Swiatek, who had previously held a dominant track record against Collins, struggled to maintain her usual form during the match. With this loss, her ninth of the year, concerns grow about the 23-year-old's readiness to defend her title at the upcoming Roland Garros.

Collins displayed a remarkable performance throughout the match, capitalizing on Swiatek's errors and delivering powerful returns. She secured her victory with precise baseline play, leaving Swiatek to reconsider her strategy as the clay court season continues.

