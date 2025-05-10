Left Menu

Swiatek Stunned: Collins Upsets at Italian Open

Iga Swiatek's Italian Open hopes were dashed by Danielle Collins in the third round. Collins emerged victorious with a 6-1, 7-5 victory, ending Swiatek's reign as world number two. This early exit raises concerns for Swiatek as she prepares to defend her French Open title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:35 IST
Swiatek Stunned: Collins Upsets at Italian Open
Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek, the defending champion and world number two, was unexpectedly defeated by American Danielle Collins at the Italian Open, marking a major upset in the tournament. The 6-1, 7-5 loss will result in a significant shift in Swiatek's ranking ahead of the French Open.

Swiatek, who had previously held a dominant track record against Collins, struggled to maintain her usual form during the match. With this loss, her ninth of the year, concerns grow about the 23-year-old's readiness to defend her title at the upcoming Roland Garros.

Collins displayed a remarkable performance throughout the match, capitalizing on Swiatek's errors and delivering powerful returns. She secured her victory with precise baseline play, leaving Swiatek to reconsider her strategy as the clay court season continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025