Record-Setting Lifts Steal Spotlight at Khelo India Youth Games 2025
At the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in Bihar, weightlifters Harsabardhan Sahu and Asmita Dhone set new National Youth Records. Sahu excelled in the boys 49kg class, while Dhone dominated the girls 49kg category. Maharashtra leads the medal tally, and other notable wins include Delhi's Naamya Kapoor in shooting.
In a display of sheer strength and determination, Harsabardhan Sahu and Asmita Dhone made history at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in Bihar, clinching gold with record-breaking performances in weightlifting.
Sahu, representing Odisha, shattered two National Youth Records in the boys 49kg class category with impressive lifts. Asmita Dhone, competing in the girls 49kg class for Maharashtra, set new standards despite fierce competition, outlifting her peers in Clean and Jerk.
Maharashtra topped the medal charts with 27 golds, driven by Dhone's triumphs and contributions from other sports like table tennis. Other states like Delhi and Assam also celebrated individual victories, highlighting the competitive spirit driving these young athletes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
