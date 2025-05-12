Left Menu

Istvan Kovacs to Officiate Champions League Final

Istvan Kovacs, a Romanian referee, has been chosen to oversee the Champions League final between Paris St Germain and Inter Milan in Munich. Kovacs, aged 40, has previously officiated notable matches, including the 2022 Europa Conference and the 2024 Europa League finals. He has managed seven Champions League games this season.

Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs has been selected to officiate the prestigious Champions League final set to take place in Munich on May 31. The match will see Paris St Germain face off against Inter Milan, a key fixture in European football.

The 40-year-old Kovacs is no stranger to high-stakes games. He previously officiated the 2022 Europa Conference League final as well as the 2024 Europa League final featuring Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen, demonstrating his consistent performance in major tournaments.

This season, Kovacs has managed seven Champions League matches, including the crucial second leg of the last-16 clash between Liverpool and PSG, underscoring his significant experience in managing top-tier football events.

