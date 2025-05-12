Indian Shuttlers Shine with 19-Medal Haul at Fazza Para Badminton

Indian para badminton players demonstrated remarkable skill, achieving a total of 19 medals at the 6th Fazza Para Badminton International. This included an impressive gold medal secured by Sivarajan Solaimalai and Sudarsan Saravanakumar Muthusamy in the men's doubles SH6 category.

The duo triumphed as they received a walkover from top-seeded players from Hong Kong, an unexpected yet victorious conclusion to their tournament run.

Meanwhile, Umesh Vikram Kumar captured silver in the Standing Lower SL3 singles and men's doubles finals. Despite his loss, Tokyo Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar expressed pride in his bronze win, dedicating it to India's defense forces. His tribute resonated with audiences, highlighting the important connection between sports and national appreciation.

