Indian Shuttlers Shine with 19-Medal Haul at Fazza Para Badminton

Indian shuttlers secured 19 medals, including a gold, at the 6th Fazza Para Badminton International. Sivarajan Solaimalai and Sudarsan Saravanakumar Muthusamy won gold in men's doubles SH6. Umesh Vikram Kumar earned two silver medals, while Krishna Nagar captured a bronze, dedicating it to India's defense forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian para badminton players demonstrated remarkable skill, achieving a total of 19 medals at the 6th Fazza Para Badminton International. This included an impressive gold medal secured by Sivarajan Solaimalai and Sudarsan Saravanakumar Muthusamy in the men's doubles SH6 category.

The duo triumphed as they received a walkover from top-seeded players from Hong Kong, an unexpected yet victorious conclusion to their tournament run.

Meanwhile, Umesh Vikram Kumar captured silver in the Standing Lower SL3 singles and men's doubles finals. Despite his loss, Tokyo Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar expressed pride in his bronze win, dedicating it to India's defense forces. His tribute resonated with audiences, highlighting the important connection between sports and national appreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

