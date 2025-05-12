Left Menu

Cricket Legends Reunite for Intercontinental Clash in Greater Noida

The Intercontinental Legends Championship will feature cricket icons like Suresh Raina, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Shikhar Dhawan. Teams from six continents will compete in this global cricketing spectacle starting May 27 in Greater Noida, with the final match scheduled for June 5, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:49 IST
Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket enthusiasts are in for a treat as former international cricket stars, including India's Suresh Raina and Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan, gear up for the Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) starting May 27. This high-profile tournament will be held at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida and will feature cricket greats from around the globe.

The tournament will also see celebrated names like Shikhar Dhawan, Martin Guptill, and Asghar Afghan. Former Indian bowlers Praveen Kumar and Manpreet Gony will represent the Indian Warriors among the six global teams: African Lions, Trans Titans, Euro Gladiators, American Strikers, and Asian Avengers, all battling for supremacy over 18 action-packed matches.

Organized by MVP Quest Private Limited and managed by 100 Sports, the event holds substantial significance in the cricketing calendar. The tournament finales are set for June 5, 2025. Gaurav Kamal, Director of the ILC, emphasized the event's role as a 'celebration of the sport that unites the world,' while Manish Bhatt, another director, highlighted the tournament's potential to inspire future cricketing generations with its high-octane performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

