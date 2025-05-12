Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Surprise Test Retirement Shocks Cricket World

Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh expressed surprise over Virat Kohli's unexpected Test cricket retirement, especially as Kohli was preparing for the England tour. Despite Sarandeep witnessing Kohli's dedication and involvement, the decision remains puzzling as Kohli aimed to replicate his past successes in England and was in good form.

Virat Kohli celebrating with teammates (Photo: @ICC/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh was caught off guard by Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket, an announcement that came despite Kohli's active preparations for the upcoming England tour. Kohli had recently shared his ambitious plans of mirroring his triumphant 2018 performance during the series in England.

In an Instagram post that took many by surprise, Kohli confirmed that decades of Test cricket had come to an end. His unexpected announcement left gaps in India's Test lineup, especially noted for their experience needed on Britain's infamous pitches. Before the retirement, Kohli had been actively involved in domestic cricket, returning to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Sarandeep revealed, "I was surprised to hear this. He seemed committed, arriving early for practice and discussing pitches. His retirement is shocking given his plans to play two India A matches before the England Test series." Kohli's statistics in Test cricket remain remarkable, reflecting his unmatched prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

