IPL 2025 Set to Resume Amid Resolved Tensions: Full Schedule Announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) declared the continuation of the 18th IPL season, unveiling the fixtures for the remaining 17 matches. Following extensive discussions with government and security officials, the BCCI confirmed the league's resumption, emphasizing the importance of national interest and stakeholder collaboration.

The IPL was paused last Friday in response to heightened cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, which have since eased. The tournament will recommence on May 17, beginning with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and current champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru. The BCCI expressed gratitude to India's military forces for ensuring a safe environment for cricket's return.

Seventeen matches are scheduled across six cities starting May 17, concluding with the final on June 3. Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad will host the games, with two double-headers planned for Sundays. Notably, Kolkata's Eden Gardens will not host the final as initially planned, while playoff venues await finalization. The canceled match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will not be rescheduled.

