River Plate's Resounding Victory Secures Quarter-Final Spot

River Plate advanced to the quarter-finals of the Argentine Apertura with a 3-0 win over Barracas Central. Early goals by Paulo Diaz and Ignacio Fernandez, followed by Marcos Acuna's late strike, paved the way. Despite a disallowed goal, River Plate's dominance persisted, setting up a clash with Platense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 07:32 IST
River Plate decisively booked a spot in the quarter-finals of the Argentine Apertura tournament, overpowering Barracas Central 3-0 on Monday at the historic Mas Monumental stadium.

Paulo Diaz sparked the early surge, scoring in the 12th minute. More excitement followed with Franco Mastantuono's assist setting up Ignacio Fernandez for a second goal just before halftime. Fernandez expressed his enthusiasm about returning to the starting lineup and contributing effectively.

Despite a disallowed goal due to a VAR intervention, River maintained control. The final minutes saw Marcos Acuna seal the victory with an impressive long-range shot, securing a match against Platense in the upcoming round.

