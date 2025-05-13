River Plate's Resounding Victory Secures Quarter-Final Spot
River Plate advanced to the quarter-finals of the Argentine Apertura with a 3-0 win over Barracas Central. Early goals by Paulo Diaz and Ignacio Fernandez, followed by Marcos Acuna's late strike, paved the way. Despite a disallowed goal, River Plate's dominance persisted, setting up a clash with Platense.
River Plate decisively booked a spot in the quarter-finals of the Argentine Apertura tournament, overpowering Barracas Central 3-0 on Monday at the historic Mas Monumental stadium.
Paulo Diaz sparked the early surge, scoring in the 12th minute. More excitement followed with Franco Mastantuono's assist setting up Ignacio Fernandez for a second goal just before halftime. Fernandez expressed his enthusiasm about returning to the starting lineup and contributing effectively.
Despite a disallowed goal due to a VAR intervention, River maintained control. The final minutes saw Marcos Acuna seal the victory with an impressive long-range shot, securing a match against Platense in the upcoming round.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swift Action by MP Dr Hemant Savara Saves Road Accident Victim
Harvard Battles Trump Administration Over $2.2 Billion Grant Freeze
Harvard vs. Trump: A Legal Battle Over Federal Funds
Pilgrimage Resumes: Kailash Manasarovar Yatra Revitalizes India-China Ties
Trump Administration Probes Harvard for Civil Rights Violations