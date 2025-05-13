River Plate's Resounding Victory Secures Quarter-Final Spot

River Plate decisively booked a spot in the quarter-finals of the Argentine Apertura tournament, overpowering Barracas Central 3-0 on Monday at the historic Mas Monumental stadium.

Paulo Diaz sparked the early surge, scoring in the 12th minute. More excitement followed with Franco Mastantuono's assist setting up Ignacio Fernandez for a second goal just before halftime. Fernandez expressed his enthusiasm about returning to the starting lineup and contributing effectively.

Despite a disallowed goal due to a VAR intervention, River maintained control. The final minutes saw Marcos Acuna seal the victory with an impressive long-range shot, securing a match against Platense in the upcoming round.

