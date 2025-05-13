Left Menu

Australia Gears Up for WTC Final: Key Players Return

Australia announced their squad for the World Test Championship final against South Africa, including all-rounder Cameron Green, who has recovered from a back injury. Captain Pat Cummins and pace bowler Josh Hazlewood also return. Australia aims to defend their title after their recent victories.

Cameron Green

Australia has unveiled its 15-man squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final against South Africa, scheduled to take place at Lord's from June 11-15. The team includes all-rounder Cameron Green, fully fit after recovering from a stress fracture in his back.

Green, who had surgery in October following an injury during a one-day series in England, recently returned to competitive cricket with Gloucestershire. Captain Pat Cummins, who missed past tours due to his personal commitments and injuries, will lead the squad with fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood.

The chief selector, George Bailey, expressed optimism with the return of key players. Australia aims to build on their successful run in the last WTC cycle, which included series victories over Sri Lanka and India. The team is keen to face South Africa and later embark on a Caribbean tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

