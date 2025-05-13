Sports Stars Shine: Key NBA and MLB Developments

The sports world is buzzing with excitement following recent events. Jalen Brunson led the New York Knicks to a significant victory over the Boston Celtics, securing a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

However, Boston's star, Jayson Tatum, suffered an injury and is set for an MRI, casting uncertainty on his availability. Attention is also on Ronald Acuna Jr., who is beginning a rehab assignment as he aims to return to the Atlanta Braves after a long injury absence.

Meanwhile, NBA fans are discussing reports of Giannis Antetokounmpo's openness to leaving the Milwaukee Bucks. These stories, along with other notable sports developments, continue to captivate audiences nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)