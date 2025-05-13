Left Menu

Aditya Paisal Sprints to Glory with Record-Breaking Performances at KIYG

Aditya Paisal won two golds at Khelo India Youth Games, shining with record-breaking speed in the 100m sprint and leading Maharashtra's 4x100m relay to victory. Overcoming past setbacks, he became the talk of the event, outpacing top competitors and steering his team to a historic win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Paisal emerged as a standout athlete at the Khelo India Youth Games, clinching two gold medals and setting new meet records. On Tuesday, he dazzled the crowds with his breathtaking performance in the boys 100m, which he completed in 10.62 seconds. Later, he excelled as the third leg runner, securing another gold for Maharashtra in the boys' 4x100m relay.

This was a moment of redemption for Aditya, who had faced disqualification for a false start at the National Youth Championships a few months prior. Despite a slow start, he roared back to dominate the 100m, catching up with Prince Kumar from Bihar to secure a record-breaking win.

Further brightening Maharashtra's tally, Aditya's stellar relay performance saw the team clock a remarkable 41.55 seconds. His achievements highlighted a day of remarkable performances, with new records also set by Sadhana Ravi, Riddhi, and other athletes, underscoring the event's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

