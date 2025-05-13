Casper Van Uden's Historic First Grand Tour Victory at Giro d’Italia

In a thrilling showdown, Casper van Uden from Team Picnic-PostNL triumphed on stage four of the Giro d'Italia, marking his inaugural Grand Tour victory. The 23-year-old's win spotlighted a historic all-Dutch podium finish, with Van Uden edging out fellow countrymen Olav Kooij and Maikel Zijlaard in a nail-biting sprint.

The stage saw Francisco Munoz of Polti VisitMalta break away early in a bold solo effort lasting over 130 kilometers. However, his lead was cut short as the peloton advanced, paving the way for a tense bunch sprint. Van Uden's victory not only boosts his personal career but also bolsters his team's bid to maintain their WorldTour status.

Meanwhile, Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek managed to retain the leader's pink jersey despite an early crash involving his teammate. Pedersen's resilience paid off with a fourth-place finish. As the race progresses, Primoz Roglic closed the gap in the standings, intensifying the competition. The next stage promises another flat challenge over 151 kilometers.

