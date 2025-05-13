Left Menu

Srija Seshadri Maintains Momentum in Asian Women's Chess Championship

Woman Grandmaster Srija Seshadri kept her position strong with a draw against top-ranked Vantika Agrawal, sharing the lead with Mungunzul Bat-Erdene after the seventh round of the Asian women's chess tourney. Meanwhile, Bardiya Daneshvar continues to lead in the Open section amid ongoing participation from Russian players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alain | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:27 IST
Srija Seshadri Maintains Momentum in Asian Women's Chess Championship
Chess
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Woman Grandmaster Srija Seshadri showcased resilience by securing a draw against India's top-ranked chess player Vantika Agrawal, ensuring she remains in joint lead after the seventh round of the Asian continental women's chess championship.

Srija's current score of six points places her alongside Mongolian player Mungunzul Bat-Erdene, who conquered P V Nandhidhaa in her recent match. In the 'Open' category, Bardiya Daneshvar, the frontrunner, remained ahead despite being held to a draw by Russia's Ivan Zemlyanskii.

The entry of Russian players into the Asian championship, a move likely spurred by their exclusion from European tournaments following the conflict with Ukraine, has added a new layer of competition. As the championship progresses, both the women's and open sections remain highly competitive, with Daneshvar poised for potential gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025