Srija Seshadri Maintains Momentum in Asian Women's Chess Championship

Woman Grandmaster Srija Seshadri showcased resilience by securing a draw against India's top-ranked chess player Vantika Agrawal, ensuring she remains in joint lead after the seventh round of the Asian continental women's chess championship.

Srija's current score of six points places her alongside Mongolian player Mungunzul Bat-Erdene, who conquered P V Nandhidhaa in her recent match. In the 'Open' category, Bardiya Daneshvar, the frontrunner, remained ahead despite being held to a draw by Russia's Ivan Zemlyanskii.

The entry of Russian players into the Asian championship, a move likely spurred by their exclusion from European tournaments following the conflict with Ukraine, has added a new layer of competition. As the championship progresses, both the women's and open sections remain highly competitive, with Daneshvar poised for potential gold.

