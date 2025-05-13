Left Menu

Virat Kohli: Redefining Aggression in Test Cricket

Legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket after a distinguished 14-year career. From 2016-2019, Kohli dominated globally with his powerful performance, leading India to unprecedented successes. His leadership and aggressive style transformed the Indian team into a formidable force, setting numerous records, especially in overseas conditions.

Legendary Indian batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, ending a remarkable 14-year career that left an indelible mark on the sport. Known for his unmatched intensity, Kohli played 123 Test matches, where his passion, tactical intelligence, and leadership qualities shone brightest.

During his prime from 2016 to 2019, Kohli dominated the cricketing world irrespective of conditions or opposition, establishing numerous records. In this peak phase, he scored 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries. It was a period of transformation for the Indian team under his leadership.

Under Kohli, India's Test cricket saw a shift in mentality, especially in overseas conditions. His aggressive style and strategic mindset redefined how the team approached the game, making them a competitive force worldwide. Kohli's contributions set a new standard for excellence and left a lasting legacy on Indian cricket.

