AC Milan and Bologna Ready for High-Stakes Coppa Italia Clash

AC Milan manager Sergio Conceicao has called on his players to embrace the pressure as they prepare for the Coppa Italia final against Bologna. With a challenging Serie A season nearing its end, the Milan side hopes to secure a victory in Rome, aiming to end on a high note.

Having already claimed the Italian Super Cup this year, Conceicao emphasizes the importance of the trophy for the fans and the club. Reflecting on Milan's rich history, he acknowledges that pressure is an inherent part of competing at such a level. Conceicao also mentioned the familiarity of playing at Rome's Stadio Olimpico from his days with Lazio.

Bologna manager Vincenzo Italiano highlighted the emotional significance of reaching the final, marking the club's first appearance since 1974. Despite a recent defeat to Milan, Bologna is ready to learn from their mistakes, aiming to delight their fans and make history by winning the title.

