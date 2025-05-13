AC Milan and Bologna Ready for High-Stakes Coppa Italia Clash
AC Milan's manager Sergio Conceicao motivates his team to handle the pressure for the upcoming Coppa Italia final against Bologna, highlighting the significance of ending a challenging season with a victory. Bologna, not in the final since 1974, sees the match as an emotional opportunity.
AC Milan manager Sergio Conceicao has called on his players to embrace the pressure as they prepare for the Coppa Italia final against Bologna. With a challenging Serie A season nearing its end, the Milan side hopes to secure a victory in Rome, aiming to end on a high note.
Having already claimed the Italian Super Cup this year, Conceicao emphasizes the importance of the trophy for the fans and the club. Reflecting on Milan's rich history, he acknowledges that pressure is an inherent part of competing at such a level. Conceicao also mentioned the familiarity of playing at Rome's Stadio Olimpico from his days with Lazio.
Bologna manager Vincenzo Italiano highlighted the emotional significance of reaching the final, marking the club's first appearance since 1974. Despite a recent defeat to Milan, Bologna is ready to learn from their mistakes, aiming to delight their fans and make history by winning the title.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Crossroads: Iran and E3 Set for Critical Talks in Rome
High-Stakes Nuclear Discussion Set in Rome
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Rome Set for Key US-Iran Nuclear Talks
Reviving Puccini: The Timeless Craft of Rome Opera House
Amina Oyagbola Appointed New Chair of Afrobarometer Board, Succeeding Co-Founder