Marta's Triumphant Return to Brazil's National Squad

Brazilian soccer legend Marta has been recalled to the national team after a brief hiatus. Coach Arthur Elias confirmed her return for upcoming friendlies against Japan. Despite announcing retirement plans, Marta, at 39, continues to play a pivotal role, inspiring younger team members and extending her club career with Orlando Pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:06 IST
Brazilian soccer icon Marta has been called back to the national squad after a hiatus, marking her return for friendlies against Japan. The announcement, made by coach Arthur Elias, comes ahead of Brazil's Copa America defense later this year.

Despite previous plans for retirement post-2024 Games in Paris, where Marta secured a third Olympic silver medal, she has committed to extending her professional career. Recently, she inked a two-year contract extension with Orlando Pride, dismissing speculations about her imminent retirement.

Coach Elias emphasized Marta's influence on younger teammates and stated, "Her presence is crucial for the renewal process within the national team." Marta will join regulars and young talents as Brazil prepares for the 2027 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

