Marta's Triumphant Return to Brazil's National Squad
Brazilian soccer legend Marta has been recalled to the national team after a brief hiatus. Coach Arthur Elias confirmed her return for upcoming friendlies against Japan. Despite announcing retirement plans, Marta, at 39, continues to play a pivotal role, inspiring younger team members and extending her club career with Orlando Pride.
Coach Elias emphasized Marta's influence on younger teammates and stated, "Her presence is crucial for the renewal process within the national team." Marta will join regulars and young talents as Brazil prepares for the 2027 World Cup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
