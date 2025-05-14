Marta's Triumphant Return to Brazil's National Squad

Brazilian soccer icon Marta has been called back to the national squad after a hiatus, marking her return for friendlies against Japan. The announcement, made by coach Arthur Elias, comes ahead of Brazil's Copa America defense later this year.

Despite previous plans for retirement post-2024 Games in Paris, where Marta secured a third Olympic silver medal, she has committed to extending her professional career. Recently, she inked a two-year contract extension with Orlando Pride, dismissing speculations about her imminent retirement.

Coach Elias emphasized Marta's influence on younger teammates and stated, "Her presence is crucial for the renewal process within the national team." Marta will join regulars and young talents as Brazil prepares for the 2027 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)