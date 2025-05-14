IPL Adapts to Player Availability with Temporary Replacements

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has implemented a new policy allowing teams to field temporary replacement players to cope with the absence of several foreign athletes, influenced by the recent rescheduling of the tournament.

The tournament had been temporarily halted due to the India-Pakistan conflict but resumed after a ceasefire, pushing the event's timeline and impacting participants with national team commitments.

According to IPL Player Regulations 2025-27, injured or ill players can be replaced if the event occurs before or during the 12th league match, while new replacement players cannot be retained the following year. This move may affect South Africa and Australia's World Test Championship preparations.

